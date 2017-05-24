Odell Beckham Jr. skips New York Giants OTAs, trains with Johnny Manziel

May 24 (UPI) -- Although New York Giants OTAs are technically voluntary, fans can't be too excited about seeing Odell Beckham Jr. skipping out to hang out with Johnny Manziel.

Beckham was doing that this week, as the Giants started OTAs on Monday. A video of his workout with Manziel was posted on Tuesday. Manziel posted a photo with his friend on Instagram Wednesday.

Manziel's hat in the photo reads: #lostinthesauce.

"Never switched up not even for a second @obj happy for you my brotha you deserve it #ComebackSZN," the former Cleveland Browns quarterback wrote in his Instagram caption.

The photo was taken in Los Angeles. Beckham and Manziel have been friends for some time. The duo has taken many photos together and posted the photos on their respective social media accounts.

In fact, three of Manziel's last four Instagram posts over the last two months feature Beckham.

Beckham is expected to show up for the Giants' third OTA session on Thursday. The 24-year-old had 1,367 yards, 10 touchdowns and a career-best 101 receptions last season. Beckham is due $1.8 million in 2017. The Giants have already picked up his option for 2018.

The 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and thee-time Pro Bowler had oral surgery earlier this offseason. He also missed an April workout with Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Shoe designer Troy Cole posted a video of one of Beckham's workouts on Tuesday.

Other Giants wide receivers including Sterling Shepard and new teammate Brandon Marshall attended the Giants' OTAs.

Beckham was also in the news Wednesday for singing a five-year, $29 million contract with Nike. The deal has incentives that can add up to $1 million annually.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, hasn't played a down in the NFL since the 2015 season. The 24-year-old has been in and out of legal trouble, and spent time in rehab for drug and alcohol, since exiting the league and has been through several agents.