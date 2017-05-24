Home / Sports News / NFL

Keep on Twerking: Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown celebrates NFL rule change

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 24, 2017 at 6:42 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was flagged three times last season for his post-touchdown celebrations, approves of the NFL's rule change.

The NFL announced Tuesday at the owners meeting that it will permit celebrating with teammates in the end zone or using the football as a prop, thus allowing players to be more expressive after touchdowns.

Sexually suggestive celebrations, such as Brown's twerking last season, will continue to be a penalty.

Brown wants to incorporate linemen into his touchdown celebrations this season.

"It's amazing," Brown told reporters Wednesday at practice for the Steelers' organized team activities. "I'm sure the guys are looking forward to it, the O-line, some of the guys who don't get to celebrate with the guys who are getting in the end zone. I think it will be fun."

Brown plans to incorporate several of his offensive linemen in his celebrations, including getting Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey involved.

"We'll give them another reason to be on the field," Brown said of the offensive lineman.

The 28-year-old Brown signed a four-year, $68-million extension this offseason.

In 2016, he landed his fifth Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors for the third consecutive year, finishing the season second in the NFL in receptions (106), tied for second in touchdown catches (12) and fifth in receiving yards (1,284).

