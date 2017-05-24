Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien's new, hands-on approach benefiting Texans quarterbacks

HOUSTON -- Standing a few yards behind Tom Savage, Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien had the perfect vantage point Tuesday to observe his starting quarterback's throwing delivery and mechanics.

O'Brien watched intently as Savage calmly delivered a series of spirals in individual drills during an organized team activity. Following a perfect strike over the middle from Savage to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, O'Brien nodded in approval, shook his fist and told the quarterback group of Savage, rookie first-round draft pick Deshaun Watson and veteran Brandon Weeden that was what he was looking for.

All of the quarterbacks figure to benefit from O'Brien's increased, hands-on approach as the Texans' de facto offensive coordinator. O'Brien is operating as his own hand-picked replacement for former offensive coordinator George Godsey.

As a newly minted starter, Savage is happy to get lessons reinforced by his head coach. O'Brien previously collaborated with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"It's awesome," Savage said. "I think he's a tremendous coach, and he knows what he's talking about. It's just good to be on the same page with him and just go out there and execute what he's trying to teach."

Now that Savage has replaced $72 million failed experiment Brock Osweiler, the Texans want to establish him as a viable starter while Watson gains experience and knowledge.

A former fourth-round draft pick from Pitt, Savage is a classic pocket passer at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds. He is working on getting the football out of his hands quicker. He admittedly has been slower than ideal in the past, taking too long to make a decision.

Savage has yet to throw an NFL touchdown pass. Last season, he completed 63 percent of his throws for 461 yards and no interceptions in three games, including two starts, for an 80.9 passer rating.

"In order to be a leader, you have to go out there and you have to make plays," Savage said. "I've started two NFL games in this league, so first of all you have to go out there and make plays. I think that's what kind of promotes the leadership, is going out there and performing and executing what you need to do before you can take that vocal jump. Obviously, you need some juice out there on offense, but I think you just have to make plays first."

Savage is correct. In order to maintain his status as QB1, he will need to perform at a higher level than he did last season when he stepped in for an ineffective Osweiler before sustaining a concussion against the Tennessee Titans and being sidelined for the playoffs.

Both Savage and Watson had some rough moments Tuesday, mixed in with a few crisp throws.

Savage was intercepted by linebacker Shakeel Rashad, and Watson was picked off by safety Kurtis Drummond. Both quarterbacks had trouble completing passes in the direction of cornerback Robert Nelson, who deflected several passes. Weeden had arguably the top throw of the day on a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Will Fuller.

"I think it went really well," Savage said. "I think obviously it's May. We got to work on some things and keep meshing as a team, but I think ultimately we're just striving for one goal, and that's to win ballgames."

Watson looked fairly comfortable overall and didn't display the usual nerves of a raw rookie. A Heisman Trophy finalist who defeated Alabama to win the national championship last season for Clemson, Watson has athleticism, poise and a live arm working in his favor.

"He's doing a good job," O'Brien said of Watson. "He's working hard. He's picking up things every day. He's doing a good job out here."

At this stage of the offseason, O'Brien is seeking a mixture of execution and how quickly the quarterbacks process information. Savage is entering his fourth year in O'Brien's system and has a deep knowledge of a complex playbook.

"Those other guys have been here a little bit longer than Deshaun, but Deshaun's executed well," O'Brien said. "You have to be able to process the information and come out on the field and execute it. It's a combination of both. That's what we're trying to do, have perfect execution, and you never really achieve that, but you're always striving for that."

Savage has 588 yards and one interception in 92 career passes for a 74.9 career passer rating. Beyond statistics, though, Savage has earned respect from his teammates for his confident personality and accountability for any mistakes. He has developed a growing chemistry with Hopkins and the other receivers.

"I think it's all trust," Savage said. "I think we just have to keep going out there and staying after practice and throwing and getting together and just kind of doing what we need to do to understand where we're at mentally. It just really comes down to trust."