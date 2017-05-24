Buffalo Bills release former second-round pick T Cyrus Kouandjio

The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday released offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio, who was the team's second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The move comes a month after Kouandjio was hospitalized when police found him "undressed in a field" in Elma, N.Y.

The 23-year-old Kouandjio, a first-team All-SEC selection at Alabama in 2013, spent his first two seasons in the NFL mostly in a reserve role. He started five games last season because of injuries to left tackle Cordy Glenn.

Kouandjio was sidelined during OTAs activities because of January hip surgery resulting from a fall at home.

The Bills also signed wide receiver Rod Streater, who played in 16 games (two starts) last season for the San Francisco 49ers. Streater, 29, caught 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.