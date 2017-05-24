Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians loves Cardinals' depth at receiver

TEMPE, Ariz. -- If you believe Bruce Arians and you need a wide receiver, call the Arizona Cardinals head coach. He's got twice as many as he needs and he swears their top-of-the-line quality wideouts.

"I can honestly say, and this is my 23rd or 24th year in the league, that I've never been around a wide receiver group of 12 that are NFL quality," said Arians, who has actually coached offenses for 25 years in the league. "Every one of these guys - and I'll throw Andre (Ellington) in there because Andre's gone back and forth as running back/wide receiver - they can all make a team."

The Cardinals, like most teams, aren't expected to keep more than six receivers and most of the spots already are filled between Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown, Jaron Brown J.J. Nelson and rookie Chad Williams, a third-round pick out of Grambling State.

But they also have Aaron Dobson, the 2013 draft pick of the Patriots, plus Brittan Golden and Jeremy Ross, who all have NFL experience and can contribute on special teams. Beyond them, the Cardinals also have Marquis Bundy and rookies Larry Clark, Krishawn Hogan and Carlton Agudosi.

Jaron Brown is returning from a torn ACL, which he suffered on Oct. 23 against the Seahawks, but he's been flying up and down the field during the team's spring practices.

"He's actually running full speed," Arians said. "We're keeping him out of the team drills just because I don't want to see him cut. But he's running routes full speed, he looks great and his computer numbers are faster than they've ever been."

Brown hopes to be completely healthy by the start of training camp. He's not there yet.

"My speed is back where I want it, but my strength is not 100 percent," he said. "Not yet, but that's to be expected."

Dobson, meanwhile, has been opening eyes and turning heads.

"He's already learned all three positions," Arians said. "He's caught two or three balls 50 yards down the field already, so he's got that deceptive speed. I've been very pleased with him."

Additionally, John "Smokey" Brown pronounced himself healthy after struggling most of last season with the effects of sickle-cell trait and a concussion. Earlier this offseason, it was discovered he had a cyst on his spine that was sapping much of his strength. Once that was removed, Brown said he felt normal again.

And he's looked like it so far in OTAs.

"Smoke looks like John Brown," Arians said. "A couple of those routes he ran, he did not run one route like that last year. He couldn't. The smile on his face, him laughing, knock on wood it stays that way."