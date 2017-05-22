Jeremy Maclin parties with Chiefs, former teammates at wedding

May 22 (UPI) -- Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and other NFL teams helped Jeremy Maclin celebrate his wedding Saturday in St. Louis.

The Chiefs' star wide receiver was wed to longtime girlfriend Adia Kuzma. Photos of the special day were posted from the couple's social media accounts and on several other accounts from attendees. The posts all had the special hashtag "#MACtrimony17." The wedding took place at The Caramel Room at Bissinger's, according to Instagram geo tags. Photos also were tagged at the Four Seasons Hotel during the reception.

Maclin attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., and Kirkwood High School, which is located just west of downtown St. Louis.

The couple was engaged on July 10.

Bills star running back LeSean McCoy, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, quarterback Alex Smith, Sean Weatherspoon, Chase Daniel, Bills quarterback coach David Culley, Jason Avant and Tyreek Hill were among the attendees.

Maclin also shared a picture Friday on Instagram, saying: "Tomorrow we say I do! Great start to the wedding weekend!"

McCoy posted several pictures from the wedding, posing with his former teammate Maclin and former coach Reid.

The groom his two QBs and his coach! #MACtrimony17 pic.twitter.com/3RlvfX9AMO — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) May 20, 2017

"Congrats to The Maclin's...one big family...amazing wedding," McCoy wrote.

Weatherspoon posted a video of the newlyweds at the reception dancing to Ja Rule's "Put It On Me."

Maclin, 29, had a career-low 536 yards and two touchdowns last season in 12 games for the Chiefs. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Chiefs in 2015. He is signed through 2019.