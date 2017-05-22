Chicago Bears considering moving Kyle Long once again

The Chicago Bears are considering moving versatile Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long for the third straight season.

The Bears may shift Long to left guard -- a position he hasn't played since college -- for the 2017 season and flip veteran Josh Sitton to the right guard spot, sources told Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

In 2015, the Bears moved Long to right tackle but last season the team moved him back to right guard.

The 28-year-old Long is still rehabbing a right ankle injury suffered Nov. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sitton started his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers at right guard.

Long took to Twitter about another possible position switch.

"I'll be mixin the Gatorade and washing towels soon too," Long wrote in response to a fan's tweet, "So, another new position on the O this year, huh? What are they thinking of NOW? Fullback?"