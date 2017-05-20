Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has eighth eye surgery

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer met with the media on Saturday and revealed he underwent another eye operation last week.

That's the eighth procedure for Zimmer since last Halloween.

Zimmer underwent emergency surgery for a detached retina in his right eye last Nov. 30 and missed the Vikings' game against the Dallas Cowboys early in December.

"It's so complicated, but they took the silicone ... out," Zimmer told reporters. "They put the gas bubble in. ... Hopefully we're done. I thought that before. We'll see."

Zimmer scratched his eye during the Vikings' game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 31 and had the first surgery, for a torn retina, early in November.

He didn't miss a game for that one, but wore an eye patch on the sideline.

"It's probably a good thing that I scratched my eye during the game, otherwise I may not have caught it in time," Zimmer said at the time. "But hopefully everything will be all right."

Zimmer, who said he had two surgeries in April, can't fly in an airplane for six weeks after the latest surgery.