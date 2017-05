Martellus Bennett reveals what New England Patriots said at halftime during Super Bowl

"Super bowl we are down, we are getting our [expletive] kicked," Bennett said in a video for Inc.com . "But the most interesting thing about that Super Bowl is that it took that collective group of guys to be together to come back."

"When we came into the locker room at halftime, there was no bickering, there was no bitching, there was no complaining, there was no moaning, there was no throwing chairs. There was none of this epic 'we're going to come back,' Rudy, Remember the Titans-type speech. There was none of that TV [expletive]."

"When you looked around the locker room, you didn't see anyone that was discouraged. You didn't see doubt in anyone's eyes. And that's like all 53 guys. You looked around and you could see that everybody was determined to figure out what they could do to help us win."

"We went back out there at halftime...We got up...Coach gave all the coaching points, all the changes. Everyone was like, 'Alright, Coach...This is the plan you have, Coach. We trust you. This is what you think is going to win. That's exactly what we're going to do.' And I'm going to do my part—my small equation of the 11 that is on the field at the time. We put our hands up and said, 'Hey, this is going to be written in the history books. Patriots on three. One, two, three, Patriots. Break.' And the rest is history."

"There were plays that I had to do certain things, but I wouldn't even know who caught the ball because I was so focused on getting my job done. At the celebration party, I was still kind of in that zone. It took me two hours to get out of that focus zone."