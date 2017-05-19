Adrian Peterson leaving Minnesota, selling house for $695K

May 19 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson is heading to the New Orleans Saints in 2017, likely serving as a back up. His Minnesota home was officially put on the market Wednesday.

Peterson's Eden Prairie property sits on 0.38 acres and is on the market for $695,000. The house was sold in 2002 for $564,256 and again in 2007 for $665,000. It features five bedrooms and four bathrooms and is 4,167 square feet, according to Zillow.

The home is about 18 miles from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Peterson was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro with the Minnesota Vikings. He was the the No. 7 pick overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, joining the Vikings out of the University of Oklahoma.

Before Peterson's free agency courting, his dad told ESPN that he wanted his son to finish his career with the Vikings.

"Finishing your career in one place [has value]," Nelson Peterson told ESPN. "I look at how Arizona treated Larry Fitzgerald, how they are taking care of guys who have been there."

But the departure from the only city he has known during his NFL career could be a sign that Peterson doesn't have designs on coming back, despite telling ESPN in February that he wanted to retire with the Vikings.

"I see myself in purple. A lot has to take place," Peterson told First Take. "I see myself finishing off in purple. It is a business at the end of the day, so with that, things could end up differently...Hopefully we can work things out."

But the 2012 NFL MVP also knew that "business" could force him to leave the city.

"Outside of the business part of it, I would love to finish my career here with the Minnesota Vikings," Peterson told the Minnesota Star-Tribune in January. "So that's where my mind is. Not talking contract. We have a little time before that all airs out."

A major reason for Peterson's departure was his ability to stay healthy after turning 30-years-old. Yes, he led the league with 1,485 rushing yards in 2015, but that year was sandwiched in between seasons of him playing one game (2014) and playing three games (2016). Last year "Purple Jesus" tore 90 percent of his lateral meniscus in the second game of the season.

Peterson was also selling his house in The Woodlands area north of Houston as recently as February, but that home is now off the market. The Montgomery County Appraisal District assessed that property at $5.2 million.

Peterson's house in The Woodlands is a certified mansion. The home is 10,582 square feet, has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a two-story wood-paneled library, a theater, a game room with a full bar and a large balcony. The estate sits on nine acres, has two outdoor kitchens, a fire pit and a swimming pool.

Peterson, 32, was born in Palestine, Texas, about 2:15 from his Houston-area pad.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peterson has a fortune of $30 million. He can make up to $8.25 million on his two-year deal with the Saints. Peterson was due to make $18 million this season from the Vikings, before getting cut in February. The future Hall of Famer signed a five-year, $40.5 million deal in 2007 with the Vikings. He signed a six-year, $86.28 million extension in 2011 with the franchise. He restructured that deal for a three-year, $42 million pact in 2015.

After the franchise signed Latavius Murray in free agency, general manager Rick Spielman confronted his former star player.

"Adrian is probably going to go down as one of the greatest Minnesota Vikings in team history," Spielman told reporters in March. "He will always be a Viking, I know to our fans and to the people in this building, and he will always have a special place in this franchise. We are very fortunate that we were able to have predominantly most of Adrian Peterson's career as a Minnesota Viking."

Peterson leaves the Vikings after 10 seasons. He is the franchise leader in all major rushing categories, with 2,418 carries for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns.