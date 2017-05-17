Devonta Freeman wants to be 'elite paid' running back

May 17 (UPI) -- Two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman wants to get paid, and he isn't afraid to ask for the money truck.

The Atlanta Falcons running back recently said he wants "elite" cash.

Freeman broke out in 2015, gaining 1,634 yards from scrimmage and scoring a league-best 14 touchdowns. He followed that Pro Bowl campaign with another last season, gaining 1,541 yards from scrimmage and scoring 13 times.

The fantasy football dynamo was a second-team All-Pro for his 2015 efforts. Pro Football Focus ranked Freeman and Tevin Coleman as the No. 8 backfield in football midway through the 2016 season.

Freeman ranked No. 43 out of 56 running backs in yards after contact per carry, according to Pro Football Focus.

Coleman's 13.8 yards per reception last season were the most by a running back since 2006, according to the site.

Despite telling the Falcons website on Tuesday that he is "patient," he told ESPN Wednesday that he wants "to be elite paid."

"I want to be the best," Freeman told ESPN. "I want to be elite paid. Whatever that is, that's where I want to be -- straight up."

The 25-year-old said he won't hold out for the new deal.

"Me and my team, we already said what we expected and wanted so there is no need for me to sit around here saying 'why my contract not done?' 'Why is this, and why is that?' I don't have to do that. I don't have those problems because realistically I am under contract already. I have to play my fourth season, so it's no big deal," Freeman told ESPN.

Freeman's agent told NFL.com the same thing in January.

"It's time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is," Kristin Campbell told NFL.com. "I expect them to make him a priority this offseason, as he's been an integral part of the dynamic offense that has gotten them to the Super Bowl."

The running back had 121 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

Freeman was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Florida State product is due $1.84 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told SiriusXM NFL Radio in March that he is "confident that something can get wrapped up" with Freeman, regarding a new deal.

"We will address this," Dimitroff said. "When you look at our history, we address these situations going into training camp. I'm throwing that out there as a general timeline. I don't know when that exactly will be, but I'm confident that something can get wrapped up and he's going to be part of us for years to come.

"He represents our style of running -- urgency, competitive and passionate. It's fun to watch him as it is Tevin Coleman."

Freeman ranked No. 9 in rushing yards last season. Out of the top 10 rushers from 2016: DeMarco Murray, 29, has a four-year, $25.5 million contract; Jay Ajayi, 23, has a four-year, $2.5 million deal; Le'Veon Bell, 25, is playing 2017 on a $12.1 million franchise tag; LeSean McCoy, 28, is playing on a five-year, $40 million contract; David Johnson, 25, is under a four-year, $2.9 million contract; and LaMar Miller, 26, signed a four-year, $26 million deal last offseason.

Recent deals include: Latavius Murray, 27, getting a three-year, $15 million contract this offseason from the Minnesota Vikings and LeGarrette Blount, 30, signing a one-year deal on Wednesday with the Philadelphia Eagles. Blount can make up to $2.8 million through his freshly inked pact.

Freeman is expected to attend June's mandatory veteran minicamp.