LA Chargers release Orlando Franklin, sign Tre Boston

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 15, 2017 at 5:03 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers released guard Orlando Franklin and signed safety Tre Boston to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Franklin lasted just two seasons with the Chargers after signing a five-year, $36.5 million contract in 2015. The 29-year-old became the third starting offensive lineman cut this off-season by the Chargers, who also released left tackle King Dunlap and right guard D.J. Fluker.

Los Angeles selected Forrest Lamp in the second round and fellow guard Dan Feeney in the third of last month's draft. The Chargers also signed veteran tackle Russell Okung earlier this offseason.

Franklin, who was playing in his sixth season of his NFL career, was part of an injury-ravaged offensive line that struggled to protect Philip Rivers in 2016. Franklin started all 16 games at left guard on the heels of missing six contests in 2015 with a high-ankle sprain and MCL knee sprain.

Boston, who was released by Carolina earlier this month, recorded 108 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions in three seasons with the Panthers.

