Baltimore Ravens interested in C Nick Mangold

By Alex Butler   |   May 15, 2017 at 8:09 AM
May 15 (UPI) -- A source close to the situation says that the Baltimore Ravens are still "interested" in free agent center Nick Mangold, despite no deal being signed yet.

Mangold, 33, visited the Ravens on April 5. He is recovering from a December ankle surgery.

ESPN reported that money is likely the holdup in the deal, which would send him from the AFC East to the AFC North.

Mangold was the No. 29 pick overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. Before last season, he had a very durable tenure for the New York Jets. He started every game for his first five seasons with the franchise. He then missed four games from 2011 through 2015, before sitting out eight times last season and landing on injured reserve. Mangold is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Mangold's injury concerns are part of the reason the Ravens have yet to make a move.

Mangold told SiriusXM NFL Radio last week that his recovery process has been a "slow grind" and it has taken "a lot longer" than expected to get back to full health.

The Ohio State product was originally due $8.6 million in 2017 before being cut on Feb. 25.

The New York Giants and New Orleans Saints have also been linked to the 11-year veteran.

"I'm just rehabbing, trying to get right, trying to get ready," Mangold told Newsday.

"We're still trying to see what the options are," Mangold told Newsday when asked about retirement.

