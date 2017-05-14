RGIII gets engaged, fiancé pregnant

May 14 (UPI) -- Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III got engaged to girlfriend Grete Sadeiko Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Griffin popped the question on Lauderdale By the Sea Beach.

Sadeiko, 23, is a track athlete at Florida State. She is also pregnant with the couple's child.

Griffin, 27, is currently a free agent. He was the No. 2 pick overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Griffin went on to become the 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year. He went 9-6 as a starter in his first season for the Redskins, completing a career-best 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner joined the Browns in 2016 after three seasons with the Redskins. He was cut by the Redskins last offseason. Griffin is 6-19 in his last 25 games as a starter. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 886 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts for the Browns last season.

The Browns released Griffin on March 10, despite executive vice president Sashi Brown saying that the franchise wasn't taking a "short-term" look at the quarterback before the season began.

Sadeiko was a second-team All-American for the Seminoles. She is FSU's school record-holder in heptathlon and pentathlon. She graduated from the school on May 6.