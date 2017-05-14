Branden Albert still a no-show for Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone still has not spoken to newly acquired offensive tackle Branden Albert.

Albert remains a no-show for the Jaguars' voluntary off-season workouts in an apparent ploy to have his contract restructured. He was acquired from the Miami Dolphins in March in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick.

"No. Still. None," Marrone told reporters Saturday during the team's rookie camp. "Probably don't expect him to (reach out) now."

Marrone said his emotion is "actually more hurt than mad," because he feels disrespected by Albert, according to the Florida Times-Union.

"I just want to know (his status) so when you ask me a question, I can answer it or if (general manager) Dave Caldwell asks me a question I can answer it," Marrone said.

"You just want to know where everyone is at and that's all I was expecting. I can't tell you what's true and not true. I can't speak for Branden. I can only tell you I have not talked to him."

Marrone last talked to Albert during the left tackle's visits to Jacksonville before the trade.

"I've had communication with Branden prior to (the trade)," Marrone said. "I have not had any communication with him (this week), which is a surprise. I don't know what his thoughts are going forward. I can't comment on that. Obviously, it's voluntary, but I was surprised that I didn't receive a call back from him."

Albert, 32, signed a five-year, $47 million contract in 2014 and will earn $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Albert, entering his 10th NFL season, started all 12 games he played last season. He started 35 games during his three seasons in Miami.