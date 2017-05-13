Texans head coach Bill O'Brien more involved, making the calls for Houston Texans' offense

Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans already is more involved in the offense this offseason after the team's struggles on that side of the ball in 2016.

The Texans' offense sputtered with now-departed Brock Osweiler at quarterback last season and O'Brien expects significant improvement in 2017 with Tom Savage and rookie Deshaun Watson under center.

"I've been probably doing more coaching myself in the last four or five weeks than I've done in the three years that I've been here," O'Brien told reporters on Saturday during rookie minicamp. "I'm really involved in the offense and I'm having a lot of fun."

Rather than hire an offensive coordinator to replace George Godsey, O'Brien announced in January he will instead take over play-calling duties in 2017.

Godsey called plays for the Texans through the first three games before O'Brien took over after the Texans' Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots.

The play-calling duties later in the season were split between the two coaches.

O'Brien also called plays in 2014, his first season in Houston.

Meanwhile, the Texans placed injured veteran offensive tackle Derek Newton on the reserve physically unable to perform list on Friday, ending his 2017 season.

Newton sustained a gruesome injury last season against the Denver Broncos when he tore the patellar tendons in both legs. He avoided tearing his ACL but underwent two surgeries.

Newton will be paid his $4.75 million salary this year as part of his five-year, $26.5 million contract, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"It's a tough injury," O'Brien said Saturday. "It's injuries. It's both knees. It's very difficult to come back from that right away. It's not something he can't come back from, but it's very difficult to come back from that within a year. It's that type of an injury.

"It takes a ton of rehab. Every single day, he's been in here early, late. I would never bet against him coming back, but the chances of him coming back this year obviously were slim. It's good for us to be able to take care of him, continue to rehab him and get him ready for the future."