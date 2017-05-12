Tennessee Titans cautious with top pick Corey Davis at rookie camp

The Tennessee Titans got a look at their 2017 draft class, and not surprisingly, much of the attention was focused on the wide receiver position.

Fifth overall pick Corey Davis, the first of Tennessee's two first-round choices (along with cornerback Adoree' Jackson), was the most intriguing of the prospects. But there was also lots of attention paid to Taywan Taylor, as he comes in to man the slot position.

Davis is the Titans' latest bid to find a true No. 1-type receiver, after previous regimes tried many times and failed to do so.

From Tyrone Calico to Kenny Britt, Kendall Wright, Justin Hunter and Dorial Green-Beckham, all had varying degrees of success at times, but not one of them -- and all were either first- or second-round draft picks -- earned a second contract with the Titans. Some didn't even make it all the way through their rookie deals before Tennessee gave up on them.

Now, it is Davis' turn to break the curse. If Davis feels any pressure of being drafted so high, he is trying not to show it. He simply is working to fit in with the Titans and get busy in his role.

"I'm here to play and prove I belong in this league. There's a lot of doubters, but I'm here to do my job and help this team," Davis said.

He has the size and speed combination to make an impact, but first he must overcome an ankle injury that he had surgery on prior to the draft.

Davis says the ankle is not an issue, but the Titans are still being cautious with him in the early going.

"I can still participate in everything. We're just taking it slow," Davis said. "I still catch on the JUGS (machine) and I'm still getting extra time in and taking it slow."

As for Taylor, he was able to go full speed during his time on the field and showed that he has some of the shiftiness and acceleration needed to play inside in the slot.

"They just want me to be a playmaker," said Taylor, who scored 34 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Western Kentucky. "Like I told coach, I just want to do what I can to put this team in the best position possible to be successful."