2017 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers sign third-round pick Ahkello Witherspoon

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 12, 2017 at 7:41 PM

The San Francisco 49ers signed rookie cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a four-year contract on Friday.

Witherspoon is the seventh player of the 49ers' 10-member draft class to sign a deal.

Witherspoon was selected with the 66th overall pick out of Colorado, marking the first of San Francisco's two third-round selections to sign a contract. The 22-year-old led the nation in 2016 with 22 pass break-ups with the Buffaloes and also recorded 24 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 13 games.

San Francisco has yet to sign first-round picks Solomon Thomas (Stanford) and Reuben Foster (Alabama) as well as third-round selection C.J. Beathard (Iowa).

