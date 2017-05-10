New York Jets ink CB Jeremy Clark to four-year rookie contract

The New York Jets signed sixth-round cornerback Jeremy Clark to his four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.

The team has now signed three of the nine players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. All three, including running back Elijah McGuire and cornerback Derrick Jones, were sixth-round picks.

Clark, drafted No. 197 overall out of Michigan, said during the rookie minicamp that he "grew a lot" under Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Having a coach like that, it teaches you a lot. It gives you a pro style aspect of the game while you're still in college," Clark told the team's website. "He just kind of prepped us for that."

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Clark tore his ACL in the fourth game last season and also battled shoulder issues at Michigan. He petitioned for a sixth season of college eligibility but was denied by the NCAA because he was a non-injury redshirt in 2012.

Clark transitioned from safety to cornerback in 2015 and that season posted three interceptions and a career-high 21 tackles.