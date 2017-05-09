Seattle Seahawks release CB Perrish Cox, seven others

The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Perrish Cox on Tuesday less than four months after signing the veteran.

The 30-year-old Cox was one of eight players released by the Seahawks.

Cox started 22 games for the Tennessee Titans over the last two seasons before being released in November. Seattle signed him in January to a non-guaranteed one-year contract worth $855,000.

Cox also had a brief stint with the Seahawks in 2013. He also has played for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers and has 10 career interceptions in 81 NFL games

The Seahawks also released tight end Chris Briggs, center Ross Burbank, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, receiver Jamel Johnson, kicker John Lunsford and running backs George Farmer and Terrence Magee.

Seattle also signed defensive end David Bass, who has appeared in 49 NFL games over the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2013-14) and Titans (2015-16).