Los Angeles Rams WR Tavon Austin sidelined after wrist surgery

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin won't be on the field for organized team activities later this month after undergoing wrist surgery.

Austin's surgery on Thursday was an arthroscopic procedure to repair ligament damage on his left wrist, according to ESPN. Austin is expected to be back in time for training camp and see how he will fit into an offense under new head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams, currently in the second phase of offseason workouts, begin OTAs on May 23., while training camp starts in late July.

The 5-foot-8, 176-pound Austin, the eighth overall pick out of West Virginia in 2013, gained a career-high 907 yards from scrimmage (473 receiving, 434 rushing) in 2015.

Austin, 26, then signed a four-year, $42 million extension before the start of the 2016 season, but the speedster's production dipped to 668 yards from scrimmage (509 receiving, 159 rushing) in 2016. He caught 58 passes for three touchdowns last season and also rushed for a TD.

"You look at some of the things that Tavon Austin does with the ball, both in the run game and when he's able to catch it as a receiver," McVay said in February. "He's a guy that you want to move all over the formation."

The Rams added to their receiving corps this offseason for second-year quarterback Jared Goff by signing free agent Robert Woods to five-year, $34 million contract and drafting South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett, Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds.