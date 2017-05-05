Chicago Bears snag free agent DL Jaye Howard

May 4 (UPI) -- Five-year NFL veteran Jaye Howard agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears Thursday.

The free agent defensive end/tackle has played 45 games and made 28 starts for the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Howard entered the NFL in 2012 after the Seattle Seahawks swiped him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played one season in Seattle before joining the Chiefs in 2013.

Howard's best season came in 2015, when he had 5.5 sacks and 57 tackles in 16 games for the Chiefs. He had 23 tackles and a sack in eight games last season. Howard, 28, played college football for the University of Florida where he helped the Gators win the 2009 BCS National Championship.

The Bears kickoff rookie minicamp on May 12. Chicago's OTAs are on May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6 and June 8-9. Bears mandatory minicamp begins on June 13.

Chicago agreed to terms with offensive lineman Bradley Sowell on Tuesday. The franchise also signed guard Taylor Boggs and waived six players Monday.