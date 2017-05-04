Tampa Bay Buccaneers release statement on Doug Martin car accident

May 4 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Doug Martin was involved in a car accident Thursday in Tampa.

Martin had the wreck after leaving the team's training facility. He was not seriously harmed in the accident.

"Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a team statement. "While Doug's vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises. He has been evaluated by our medical staff and has headed home."

The accident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. when Martin's BMW was hit by a Kia, according to police.

A police spokesperson told ESPN that Martin was not cited.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Martin received four stitches for a cut on his chin after the wreck.

Martin was suspended for four games, starting at the end of last season, after testing positive for performance enhancing substances. He later checked into rehab, but will miss the first three games of the 2017 season.

The 28-year-old is entering his sixth NFL season. Martin earned a Pro Bowl nod for his 2012 rookie campaign. The No. 31 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2015 after rushing for 1,402 yards and six scores. He ran for 421 yards and three scores in eight games last season.

Martin signed a five-year, $35.7 million contract during the 2016 offseason. Sources recently told NFL Network that Martin has been the Buccaneers' "most impressive player" in offseason workouts.