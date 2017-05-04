Seattle Seahawks cut son of former Pro Bowl RB

May 4 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks cut the son of a Pro Bowl running back on Thursday as it trims its roster down before training camp.

Kelvin Taylor, 23, was a sixth-round pick last year by the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks signed Taylor to its practice squad in November and again in December.

He is the son of Fred Taylor.

The former Florida Gators running back split carries in Gainesville with Matt Jones and other runners before taking the lead role as a junior in 2015. He ran for 1,035 yards and 13 scores that season. In total, Taylor ran for 2,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons for the Gators.

His dad played 11 seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and two seasons for the New England Patriots. He earned his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2007 when he ran for 1,202 yards and five touchdowns for the Jaguars. Taylor, 41, had seven seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

In high school, Kelvin Taylor surpassed Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith as Florida's all-time leading rusher during his junior season. He ran for 2,423 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior at Glades Day in Belle Glade, Fla. He totaled 12,121 yards and 191 touchdowns in high school before signing on with the Gators.