Seattle Seahawks: CB Richard Sherman won't be traded, says Carroll

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday there is "no animosity at all" in his relationship with Richard Sherman and that the team is not interested in trading the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks were willing to listen to offers for Sherman as a means to improve the team.

"Everybody on our team is available to somebody that wants to come get them if they want to trade for them," Carroll said on the "Brock and Salk" show. "We don't want to trade guys. We want to keep our guys. But we have to in an effort to always work to be better and help our team. We've got to listen and all that. So we went through that process. There was very open conversation about that."

Sherman, who has two years remaining on his contract, is due to earn $11.43 million in 2017 and $11 million in 2018.

Sherman played through a knee injury last season and had multiple sideline incidents with Seattle coaches. The 29-year-old finished with 58 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games.