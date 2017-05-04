Pittsburgh Steelers' Harrison pushes 1,400-pound sled

May 4 (UPI) -- NFL veteran James Harrison turned 39-years-old Thursday. He celebrated earlier this week by showing off his insane strength.

The intimidating defender posted a video Monday displaying his workout. He pushed a sled with 31 45-pound weight plates on it for about 5 yards. The haul, in weights alone, was 1,395 pounds, not counting the sled itself.

"@vinnywill98 Hey whippersnapper, this is for you," Harrison wrote in his post. "Just in case you wanted to catch up 31 plate! I'm 39 Thursday so I may do 39 to celebrate this year!! @maurkicepouncey @theramonfoster@mikepouncey #oldmanstrength."

His post called out teammates Vince Williams, Maurkice Pouncey, and Ramon Foster, as well as Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey.

Harrison is drinking directly from the fountain of youth. He is due to play into his 40s after signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract in March with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The linebacker is entering his 15th season.

He also posted a video of himself doing a bench press Tuesday with huge chains hanging from the bar to weigh it down.

Harrison was the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year. He is a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and two-time Super Bowl champion. Harrison has 81.5 career sacks, 33 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and nearly 900 career tackles.