Detroit Lions DT Haloti Ngata returning for 12th season

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 4, 2017 at 7:31 PM
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata needed the approval of someone before returning to the Detroit Lions for the upcoming season.

No, Ngata wasn't asking his family. Instead, the 330-pounder consulted with his neurologist to make sure his brain was OK before returning for a 12th NFL season.

"I went and talked to a neurologist, wanted to make sure my head was good, all that," Ngata told the Detroit News. "He said everything was pretty good, really good actually. I was like, 'All right, I'm going to keep on playing.' My wife was like, 'I guess so.'"

Ngata followed through on his agent's suggestion to undergo a battery of tests over a two-week span at the CORE Institute in Brighton, Mich. The 33-year-old claims he has been diagnosed with one concussion during his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and Lions.

Ngata is entering the second season of a two-year, $12 million contract. He is slated to earn $5.5 million in base salary in 2017.

Ngata recorded 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks while starting 13 games last season for the Lions.

