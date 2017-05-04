Detroit Lions DT Haloti Ngata returning for 12th season

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata needed the approval of someone before returning to the Detroit Lions for the upcoming season.

No, Ngata wasn't asking his family. Instead, the 330-pounder consulted with his neurologist to make sure his brain was OK before returning for a 12th NFL season.

"I went and talked to a neurologist, wanted to make sure my head was good, all that," Ngata told the Detroit News. "He said everything was pretty good, really good actually. I was like, 'All right, I'm going to keep on playing.' My wife was like, 'I guess so.'"

Ngata followed through on his agent's suggestion to undergo a battery of tests over a two-week span at the CORE Institute in Brighton, Mich. The 33-year-old claims he has been diagnosed with one concussion during his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and Lions.

Ngata is entering the second season of a two-year, $12 million contract. He is slated to earn $5.5 million in base salary in 2017.

Ngata recorded 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks while starting 13 games last season for the Lions.