Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers agree on four-year deal

May 4 (UPI) -- Stanford standout Christian McCaffrey completed his official transition into the NFL, singing a four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The NFC South franchise announced the signing Thursday night, along with two others from the 2017 NFL Draft. Second-round tackle Taylor Moton and sixth-round fullback Alex Armah also inked deals with the Panthers.

ESPN reported that McCaffrey's new deal is worth $17.24 million. It also has a fifth-year team option for 2021.

McCaffrey's rookie pact includes a projected $10.6 million signing bonus, according to the report.

The Panthers chose McCaffrey with the No. 8 overall pick Thursday. He was the second running back taken, after the Jacksonville Jaguars snagged LSU stud Leonard Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick.

McCaffrey, 20, broke Barry Sanders' single-season record for all-purpose yards in his junior season at Stanford when he plowed for 3,864 yards in 2015. He also set a Rose Bowl record with 368 all-purpose yards in 2016 against Iowa.

Moton started every game in his college career at Western Michigan and led its offensive line in allowing the 11th fewest sacks in FBS.

Armah played tight end, defensive end and linebacker at West Georgia. He'll play fullback for the Panthers.

The Panthers also signed five undrafted rookies, including: Ben Boulware, Fred Ross, Bryan Cox, Austin Duke and Cole Luke.