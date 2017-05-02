Green Bay Packers pick up Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's option

The Green Bay Packers exercised a fifth-year option on Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The decision to do so on a first-round pick represents a first for the Packers since the option became part of the collective bargaining agreement in 2011. Green Bay had until Wednesday to decide whether to add the fifth year to Clinton-Dix's contract.

Clinton-Dix, who is slated to make $1.55 million in the 2017 season, will receive approximately $6 million in 2018.

The 24-year-old had 80 tackles and reeled in a career-high five interceptions while playing in all 16 regular-season games in 2016.

Clinton-Dix has collected 274 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, eight interceptions and two forced fumbles since being selected with the 21st overall pick of the 2014 draft.