2017 NFL Draft analysis: Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- At his introductory press conference, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie insisted on football-only questions for first-round pick Gareon Conley to avoid more inquiries about a recent rape allegation.

Conley, a cornerback, noted he was co-captain on a defense that had three first-round draft picks in the secondary.

"I was captain and a leader," Conley said. "I felt like I earned that right through my experience and just how I handled myself on and off the field. A lot of the young guys looked up to me and came to me for questions. A lot of older people showed me how to be a leader -- what to do on the field, what to do off the field, in the weight room, practice habits, games. Just leading by action, mostly."

How the Raiders drafted:

Round 1/24 -- Gareon Conley, CB, 6-0, 195, Ohio State

Breakdowns in the secondary were commonplace for the Raiders last season, and Conley figures to help in that regard. Most likely, he'll begin as a slot corner along with Sean Smith and David Amerson, but don't discount the possibility of Conley winning a starting job.

Round 2/56 -- Obi Melifonwu, S, 6-3, 217, Connecticut

A year ago, the Raiders made Karl Joseph the No. 14 pick of the first round and he started most of the season at strong safety. Melifonwu should eventually slide in next to Joseph, although 33-year-old Reggie Nelson currently holds down the free safety spot.

Round 3/88 -- Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, 6-3, 325, UCLA

Vanderdoes recovered from a 2015 ACL tear to start 12 games for UCLA last season and with another leap forward in terms of conditioning, could provide an inside push that the Raiders desperately need. Should fit in immediately as a rotational player.

Round 4/129 -- David Sharp, T, 6-6, 357, Florida

The Raiders won't be looking for Sharp to step in and start, but must begin preparing for the day when Donald Penn, 34, is out of the picture. Sharp was a 13-game starter at left tackle for Florida, protecting the blind side of quarterback Luke Del Rio -- son of the Raiders' head coach.

Round 5/168 -- Marquel Lee, LB, 6-3, 240, Wake Forest

Given what's already on the roster, don't rule out the possibility of Lee playing immediately and starting sooner rather than later. A veteran of 48 games and 37 starts, Lee had 41 tackles for losses and 14.5 sacks. His reputation as a freelancer who wasn't necessarily playing fundamental fit-the-hole defense will have to be dealt with.

Round 7/221 -- Shalom Luani, S, 5-11, 202, Washington State

Luani is a former soccer player who excelled as a junior college player in San Francisco and ascended to an All-Pac-12 safety at Washington State. Luani is a willing hitter although not a wrap-up tackler and can get lost in coverage. What Luani does have is a willingness to learn and a special teams mentality that could land him on the 53-man roster.

Round 7/231 -- Jylan Ware, T, 6-8, 295, Alabama State

Wingspan and frame fit the Raiders, although the bulk and power do not. If Ware can exhibit some good technique and promise, he could stick on the practice squad as a developmental player. Against FBS teams, gave up zero pressures on 32 pass attempts according to Profootballfocus.com.

Round 7/242 -- Elijah Hood, RB, 6-0, 230, North Carolina

A just-in-case pick if Marshawn Lynch suddenly looks as if he retired last year for a reason. Hood is a power back who would complement Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington nicely in theory. After gaining 1,463 yards on just 219 carries with 16 touchdowns as a sophomore, Hood split time as a junior for undisclosed medical reasons and gained 858 yards.

Round 7/244 -- Treyvon Hester, DT, 6-2, 300, Toledo

All-MAC second-team selection had a solid senior year after losing 20 pounds following a disappointing junior year. Ideally would be a three-technique, shoot-the-gap player who could give the Raiders some interior push. More instinctive than over-the-top talented, has the kind of mind for football that appeals to the Raiders.