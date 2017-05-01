2017 NFL Draft analysis: Los Angeles Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Tight end Gerald Everett didn't sweat draft night too much, even though he understood his lack of notoriety at South Alabama - and Alabama-Birmingham before that - might toss him into the obscure bin.

But he knew the NFL did its homework. He was confident in his ability. So on Day 2 of the draft, he tried to relax as much as possible and let the chips fall where they may.

The Los Angeles Rams ended up taking the explosive tight end in the second round.

"I really wasn't too concerned," he said. I know the type of caliber player I am, and I know granted, the level of competition that I had in college, coming from the Sun Belt (Conference), that I couldn't go too high in the draft, but I did think that I was worthy of top-three rounds of the draft."

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds got a good feeling about the Rams upon visiting the team in Southern California as part of their top-30 visit list. It was an enlightening experience, and he came away confident the Rams might soon be giving him a call to return.

That's exactly what happened, with the Rams selecting the Texas A&M home-run threat receiver in the fourth round.

"I took a visit, probably about three or four weeks ago, and I loved it. I love the vibe, I loved the energy they had and it seemed like they liked me," he said. "It seemed like the Rams liked me a lot. I developed a connection with them and now we get to develop it even more."

How the Rams drafted:

Round 2/44 -- Gerald Everett, TE, 6-3, 230, South Alabama

New head coach Sean McVay had his eye on Everett early on in the draft process, and envisions the explosive athlete teaming with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee to form a productive tandem for quarterback Jared Goff can lean on.

Round 3/69 - Cooper Kupp, WR, 6-2, 205, Eastern Washington

Kupp was one of the most polished receivers in the draft, and has all the qualities you look for in a Day 1 starter in the slot. He compensates for his 4.6 40 time with elite level quickness, route running, position awareness and hands and should be a valuable asset for Jared Goff.

Round 3/91 - John Johnson, S, 6-0, 208, Boston College

The Rams have two looming free agents at safety in Maurice Alexander and Lamarcus Joyner and could lose cornerback Trumaine Johnson in free agency a year from now. The Rams desperately need to develop secondary depth to offset any losses and Johnson, who can play both safety and cornerback has the potential to do that.

Round: 4/117 - Josh Reynolds, 6-3, 194, WR, Texas A&M

In Reynolds, the Rams are potentially getting a downfield threat they have been in search of for years. Reynolds averaged 17 yards per catch at Texas A&M, is a big-time leaper and explosive after the catch. Those are skills that have been sorely missing from the Rams recently.

Round: 4/125 - Samson Ebukam, OLB, 6-3, 240, Eastern Washington

The Rams moved up 16 spots in the fourth round to draft the disruptive linebacker, who can pack a punch. But they may have to wait a bit until he finds his way onto the field consistently as he is a raw and still developing prospect. But considering the athleticism and physicality, he might be worth the wait.

Round 6/189 - Tanzel Smart, DT, 6-1, 296, Tulane

Slightly undersized to play the inside position he's slated to man, Smart is quick, powerful and disruptive and, given time, has a chance to work his way into a rotational role.

Round 6/206 - Sam Rogers, FB, 5-10, 231, Virginia Tech

Rodgers played both running back and fullback at Virginia Tech, but projects as a tough, hard-nosed lead blocker at the NFL level with some special teams ability.

Round 7/234 - Ejuan Price, OLB, 5-11, 241, Pittsburgh

Injuries set Price back early in his Pitt career, but by his final two years he was developing into an instinctive, productive player. He'll battle for a roster spot in the Rams' revamped defensive scheme and as a special teams player.