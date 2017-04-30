Chicago Bears decline Kyle Fuller's fifth-year option

The Chicago Bears will not pick up the fifth-year option on former first-round cornerback Kyle Fuller's rookie contract.

General manager Ryan Pace told reporters of the team's decision on Saturday that will allow Fuller to become a free agent in 2018.

Fuller, who was selected 14th overall in the 2014 draft, started his first two seasons but sat out last year after undergoing a knee scope during the summer.

The Bears designated Fuller to return off of injured reserve late in the 2016 season but his knee never responded enough to play.

Fuller, 25, made an impressive start to his career with three interceptions and two forced fumbles in his first three games of his rookie season, before making just three picks and one forced fumble in the next 29 games.

During free agency, the Bears signed cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper.

Fuller now will be battling just to make the Bears' 53-man roster. His $1.740 million base salary is fully guaranteed for the 2017 season.