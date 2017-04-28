Home / Sports News / NFL

2017 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers take CB Kevin King with first selection of second round

By The Sports Xchange   |   April 28, 2017 at 8:56 PM

Thirty-three picks into the 2017 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers finally made their first selection, tapping Washington cornerback Kevin King on Friday night in Philadelphia.

The only player remaining in the draft green room, King said, "I came here to walk the stage, get my hat, have my mom and dad with me on the red carpet."

King is a massive cornerback at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.3 range at the scouting combine.

Green Bay was 31st in pass defense last season and received high interest in the No. 33 pick. General manager Ted Thompson opted to stay put this time and add King to a depth-deprived secondary.

The Packers received the first pick of the second round in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, who moved up to No. 29 to select Miami (Fla.) tight end David Njoku on Thursday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Sources: Redskins trying to deal RB Jones Sources: Redskins trying to deal RB Jones
Buccaneers passed on Dalvin Cook for 'impressive' Doug Martin Buccaneers passed on Dalvin Cook for 'impressive' Doug Martin
Green Bay Packers sit out first round after trade with Cleveland Browns Green Bay Packers sit out first round after trade with Cleveland Browns
Browns trying to trade up for QB Trubisky Browns trying to trade up for QB Trubisky
Carolina Panthers say Christian McCaffrey is another Curtis Martin Carolina Panthers say Christian McCaffrey is another Curtis Martin