2017 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers take CB Kevin King with first selection of second round

Thirty-three picks into the 2017 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers finally made their first selection, tapping Washington cornerback Kevin King on Friday night in Philadelphia.

The only player remaining in the draft green room, King said, "I came here to walk the stage, get my hat, have my mom and dad with me on the red carpet."

King is a massive cornerback at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.3 range at the scouting combine.

Green Bay was 31st in pass defense last season and received high interest in the No. 33 pick. General manager Ted Thompson opted to stay put this time and add King to a depth-deprived secondary.

The Packers received the first pick of the second round in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, who moved up to No. 29 to select Miami (Fla.) tight end David Njoku on Thursday.