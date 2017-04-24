Home / Sports News / NFL

RB Mike Gillislee signs with New England Patriots after Buffalo Bills decline to match offer

By The Sports Xchange   |   April 24, 2017 at 5:59 PM
| License Photo

Running back Mike Gillislee signed with the New England Patriots on Monday after the Buffalo Bills decided not to match the two-year contract offer.

Gillislee received a fifth-round tender as a restricted free agent, and the Bills will receive the Patriots' pick in that round of the NFL draft, No. 163 overall.

A fifth-round pick in 2013, Gillislee rushed for 577 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries last season as LeSean McCoy's backup in Buffalo.

Gillislee is the latest change in the backfield for the Patriots as LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 touchdowns, remains an unrestricted free agent.

The Patriots also signed running back Rex Burkhead, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, in March. They also return Dion Lewis and James White at the position.

