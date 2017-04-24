New York Giants to exercise Odell Beckham's fifth-year option before deadline

In what hardly rates as a surprise, the New York Giants are planning to pick up the fifth-year option on star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., multiple media outlets reported Monday.

New York has until May 3 to pick up the option on Beckham's rookie contract, a move considered procedural given that failing to do so would allow Beckham to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

"Of course we will," SportsNet New York quoted a team source as to the plans to keep Beckham in the fold.

Beckham has hauled in double-digit touchdowns and eclipsed 1,300 yards in each of his first three seasons, but the former first-round pick (No. 12 overall) has drawn the ire of management for a lack of discipline on the field.

General manager Jerry Reese in the past expressed the need for Beckham to control his temper on the field and last week declined to say that picking up Beckham's option is a certainly.

"We are going to discuss that when the time gets closer," Reese said last week. "We will keep all of our options open with respect to that."

Beckham had a career-high 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He has 288 catches and 35 touchdowns over his first three seasons.

Yet the wideout ended the season on a sour note in the NFL wild-card round, finishing with 28 yards on four receptions and dropping three passes. He also reportedly punched a hole in the wall outside of the visitor's locker room at Lambeau Field.

"I think he's a guy that hears what we're saying," Reese said. "And like (team owner) John (Mara) said, 'We are not worried about Odell.' He's a young kid, he's growing up every day, and we think that he's going to continue being a tremendous football player and a tremendous representative of our organization here."