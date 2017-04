The Los Angeles Rams waived offensive guard Tre' Jackson after he failed a physical.

Jackson, 24, was claimed off waivers last week after being let go by the New England Patriots.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Jackson missed the entire 2016 season because of a knee injury. He started nine of 13 games played for the Patriots as a rookie after being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Florida State.