Buffalo Bills have Monday deadline for Mike Gillislee signing

April 23 (UPI) -- If Mike Gillislee is to suit up for the Buffalo Bills in 2017, the decision will be made by Monday.

The restricted free agent signed a $6.4 million offer sheet with the New England Patriots on April 18 after visiting with the team. Gillislee, 26, averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season, accumulating 577 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries.

Originally, a source told the Boston Herald that they don't believe the Bills will match the two-year offer.

If the Bills don't match the offer, it will get a fifth-rounder as compensation at Monday's deadline.

ESPN reported Saturday that the Bills will take the decision up to that deadline, using Chris Hogan as an example. Last year, New England signed the Bills wide receiver to an offer sheet. The Bills immediately said it would not match the Hogan offer. The report stated that Buffalo might be "more inclined to match" this offer.

The Super Bowl champions are already stocked at running back, despite not yet signing NFL touchdowns leader LeGarrette Blount. The team currently has Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, and D.J. Foster on its depth chart.

Without Gillislee, the Bills would have LeSean McCoy, Jonathan Williams, Joe Banyard, and Cedric O'Neal at running back.