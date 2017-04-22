Days numbered for Giants, Beckham 2018 contract option

April 22 (UPI) -- Fourth-year wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is playing for $1.8 million this season, but could hit the open market in 2018.

The New York Giants have 11 days to decide if they want to pick up his option after this season.

Beckham, 24, is easily already one of the best wide receivers in the game. He has made the Pro Bowl in every season since entering the league in 2014.

SNY TV reported that it wouldn't be a tough decision for the Giants. Still, the Giants brass has been noncommittal on the topic.

"We are going to discuss that when the time gets closer," Giants general manager Jerry Reese told SNY TV. "We will keep all of our options open with respect to that."

If the Giants pick up his 2018 option, Beckham would make the average of the third through 25th highest paid wide receivers in the league. That number is about $8 million.

But Beckham has been a bit of a distraction for the Giants. He has earned multiple fines and a suspension for his on-field explosions. He also punched a hole in the wall of Lambeau Field after the Giants' playoff loss in January to the Green Bay Packers.

The LSU product had oral surgery this offseason.

Beckham had a career-high 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 scores in 2016. Through three seasons, he has 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in 43 games. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Pro Football Focus named Beckham a first-team All Pro in 2014. He has been named second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

The Giants kickoff the season against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Beckham had the No. 4 selling jersey in the NFL last season. He had the top selling jersey in the United States out of all NFL wide receivers.