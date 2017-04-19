No teams close to meeting Seahawks' price for Richard Sherman

April 19 (UPI) -- All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman might stay put after all, as NFL teams are reportedly not "close to meeting" the Seattle Seahawks' asking price.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday that "nobody has come close to meeting" the bounty that the Seahawks are requesting for its defensive playmaker. According to the report, if a trade did take place, it would likely happen on the first or second day of the 2017 NFL Draft. The draft is set for April 27 in Philadelphia.

Sherman does not have a workout bonus in his contract this season, enabling him to skip voluntary offseason workouts with the team. He plans to report to the Seahawks in May before OTAs, according to MMQB. The Seahawks are looking for a first-round draft pick and third-round pick in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowl pick and three-time All-Pro.

He is due $11.4 million in 2017 and $11 million in 2018, before hitting free agency in 2019.

Sherman, 29, was taken in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He had 38 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery last season, while defending 13 passes. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2013.

The Seahawks boasted the best pass defense in the NFC in 2015 and had the best secondary in the NFL in 2013 and 2014. Last year, the Seahawks had the eighth-best pass defense in the NFL.

Sherman played through an MCL injury last season, which the Seahawks did not disclose. After multiple instances of sideline spats with coaches, reports emerged in March about Sherman being involved in a possible trade.

The team has since confirmed that he is on the trade block. Sherman has been linked to the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders.

"What you've seen lately in the news is real. On both sides," Seahawks general manager John Schneider told ESPN 710 Seattle on April 5. "I don't know if anything would ever happen. This isn't a secret that came out of nowhere. People find things out and we're not going to lie to each other, we're not going to BS each other."

Despite telling MMQB in early April that there was "very little chance" of his departure from Seattle, ESPN reported that it was Sherman initially asked to be traded.

Seattle has OTAs on May 30, June 1 and June 2, and June 5 and June 6. It has mandatory mini-camp from June 13 to June 15. These dates are later than usual after the team violated an NFL-NFLPA rule last June. The rule prohibited them from excessive contact in all offseason workouts, according to its team website.