Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots sign Mike Gillislee to offer sheet

By Alex Butler   |   April 19, 2017 at 7:58 AM
| License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Restricted free agent Mike Gillislee could be joining the New England Patriots' crowded backfield after inking a two-year deal Tuesday.

The offer sheet is worth $6.4 million and includes $4 million in year one, NFL.com reported.

Gillislee, 26, led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry last season. He had 577 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries for the Buffalo Bills. He also had a receiving touchdown. Gillislee was a fifth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2013 NFL Draft.

In March, the Bills assigned an original round tender to the running back worth $1.7 million. The team has five days to match the Patriots' offer. If it doesn't match the offer, it will receiver a fifth-round pick from New England as compensation. A source told the Boston Herald that they don't believe the Bills will match the offer.

The Patriots have Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, D.J. Foster, and now maybe Gillislee in a very bunched backfield. New England has yet to re-sign 2016 rushing touchdowns leader LeGarrette Blount, despite their reportedly being an offer on the table for the free agent.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Isiah Thomas makes argument for why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan Isiah Thomas makes argument for why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan
NFL Draft 2017 preview: Minnesota Vikings' top needs, pick predictions NFL Draft 2017 preview: Minnesota Vikings' top needs, pick predictions
Tony Romo's move to CBS 'absolutely' hurt Phil Simms' pride Tony Romo's move to CBS 'absolutely' hurt Phil Simms' pride
Snoop Dogg says days are numbered for Steelers QB Roethlisberger Snoop Dogg says days are numbered for Steelers QB Roethlisberger
NFL Draft 2017 preview: Pittsburgh Steelers' top needs, pick predictions NFL Draft 2017 preview: Pittsburgh Steelers' top needs, pick predictions