Snoop Dogg says days are numbered for Steelers QB Roethlisberger

April 18 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers fan Snoop Dogg thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers need to look for Ben Roethlisberger's successor.

The legendary rapper gave his analysis on the team recently to TMZ Sports.

"Yeah, we gotta get a quarterback," Snoop Dogg told TMZ Sports. "Ben is only gonna give us a year or two, so we gotta get somebody to get his back."

Snoop Dogg said he didn't know who the Steelers would take in the 2017 NFL Draft. He still has confidence in one of the NFL's most storied franchises.

"Whoever we get we going to be all right," Snoop Dogg said. "We gotta get that defense a little stronger right now. We gotta get our DBs together and our safeties. We gotta tighten up on that defense."

Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan in January that he would "take some time" and "consider all options" during the offseason.

The 35-year-old is playing on the third year of a five-year, $99 million contract.

He announced his return on April 7 with a Twitter post.

"Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best! — Ben," Roethlisberger tweeted.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the franchise will "sooner or later" address the need for another gunslinger.

"We'd like to have Landry stay in the mix," Colbert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in February. "Will we add a guy? Absolutely. When? It's hard to say. Sooner or later we will have to address that."

The Steelers haven't drafted a quarterback since taking Landry Jones in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. It drafted Dennis Dixon in the fifth round in 2008 and Omar Jacobs in the fifth round of the 2006 draft. Pittsburgh drafted its current franchise gunslinger with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Roethlisberger has rewarded the franchise with a 123-60 record as a starter and two Super Bowl victories.

In February, Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram a photo of himself wearing a Steelers jacket along with his son, Cordell Broadus.