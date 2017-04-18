Home / Sports News / NFL

NFL won't discipline Denver Broncos' Aqib Talib for shooting himself

By The Sports Xchange   |   April 18, 2017 at 2:11 PM
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib won't be disciplined by the NFL for last June's incident in which he shot himself in his right leg in Dallas.

Talib was informed by the NFL on Monday that he wouldn't be suspended or fined, according to a report by USA Today.

The NFL determined that Talib's behavior was detrimental to the league and issued a warming to the four-time Pro Bowler. Talib wasn't charged with a crime in the incident.

When the shooting occurred, Talib told police he didn't know who shot him. In October, Talib admitted to shooting himself accidentally.

The gunshot entered the back of Talib's right thigh and exited his right calf.

Talib recorded three interceptions and 43 tackles last season. He is slated to make $11 million this season.

