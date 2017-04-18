Cowboys pick up Zack Martin's 2018 option

April 18 (UPI) -- Football's best offensive line secured a two-time All-Pro through 2018.

The Dallas Cowboys have picked up right guard Zack Martin's 2018 option. The fifth-year of his deal is worth $9.34 million. Martin, 26, has made the Pro Bowl in every season since he was picked out of Notre Dame with the No. 16 selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was voted an All-Pro after his rookie season and last year.

"Obviously we've worked hard to keep this line intact, and our goal is for Zack to be a Cowboy for his career," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the Dallas Morning News in January. "A big priority for us is to keep Zack around."

Left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick are the Cowboys' two other remaining Pro Bowl offensive lineman. They are signed through 2023.

Martin was named Pro Football Focus' second runner up for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. Odell Beckham Jr. won the award that year. He was named its fifth-best offensive lineman in the NFL heading into the 2016 season. Smith and Frederick were also in the top-five.

Frederick is playing on a six-year, $56 million contract extension while Smith is playing on an eight-year, $110 million pact.

The Cowboys are now likely to try and reach a long-term deal with the guard.