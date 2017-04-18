Bengals' Tyler Eifert unsure of training camp status

April 18 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert arguably has the ability to be the best tight end in the NFL.

But injuries have hampered his young Cincinnati Bengals career.

Eifert, 26, earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2015 after racking up 52 receptions for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had 29 catches for 394 yards and five scores in eight games last season. Since playing 15 games in 2013, the Notre Dame product has made just 22 appearances in 48 possible games.

On Monday, he told ESPN he was unsure of his status for training camp, making Bengals fans quiver.

"I don't know," Eifert said. "I'll have to see how I'm feeling and go from there."

"I'm still doing my rehab and my core stuff, just started doing some change-of-direction stuff so I'm just taking it one step at a time."

The news is slightly less optimistic from what he told reporters last week. Eifert said April 10 that he would be ready when it's "go time."

"I'm feeling good," Eifert said, via Bengals.com. "I continue to get better. My back feels great."

"I'll be ready and healthy and strong and be ready to go by the time it's go time," Eifert said. "I'm close."

Eifert began the 2016 season injured, after tweaking his ankle in the Pro Bowl. He missed the 2016 offseason program and the first six games of the season. A back injury hampered his shortened 2016 campaign and landed him on injured reserve for the last two games of the year. Eifert underwent back surgery in December and is still recovering. He resumed running earlier this month.

He'll also want to stay healthy this year for financial purposes. Eifert is playing on the final year of his four-year, $8.2 million rookie deal.

The Bengals are 24-12-1 with Eifert on the field.