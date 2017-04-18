2017 NFL Draft New York Giants: Top needs, suggested pics, current outlook

This is one in a series that covers each team, offering viewers information for homework, suggestions and then the opportunity to make a draft pick.

When the NFL Draft begins selections in Philadelphia April 27, the New York Giants have the No. 23 pick in the first round.

Here is an in-depth look at the team's needs, off-season changes, potential best fit and the selections by NFLDraftScout.com's experts.

Who would you pick and why?

TOP 5 NEEDS:

1. Defensive tackle: With Johnathan Hankins having departed for the Colts, the Giants need to add more depth at the defensive tackle spot. Their rotational depth includes Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas, neither of whom could outgain the other last year for playing time. While the Giants might look to add another veteran to replace Hankins, the need for youth at defensive tackle escalated with Hankins' departure.

2. Linebacker: The Giants re-signed Keenan Robinson and Mark Herzlich to one-year contracts, but except for second-year man B.J. Goodson, none of their linebackers are signed beyond 2017. Tha group also includes Devon Kennard and Jonathan Casillas, both projected to be starters this year, and J.T. Thomas, who might not even make it to training camp, depending on his recovery from a season-ending knee injury last year. The Giants drafted Goodson last year with the intention of slowly working him into the mix; don't be surprised if history repeats itself and they do the same thing again, perhaps adding an outside linebacker such as Florida's Jarrad Davis.

3. Tight end: The Giants are still in need of a big tight end who can roam the seam and rack up yards after the catch in the passing game. Given the depth in this year's draft class, it would be a major upset if the Giants were to come away empty at a position that has not seen a single member record at least 600 receiving yards since 2014, when Larry Donnell finished the year with 623 yards on 63 receptions and six touchdowns.

4. Running back: The Giants' running game hasn't ranked in the top half of the league since 2012, when it averaged 116.4 yards per game, good enough for 14th. As part of its offseason roster tweaking, the Giants sent running back Rashad Jennings packing and re-signed Orleans Darkwa. However, there is still a question as to where Shane Vereen will be in his rehab after twice tearing his triceps during last season. Regardless of that outcome, the Giants could use a good young power back to complement projected starter Paul Perkins, who is entering his second season.

5. Tackle: Even though the Giants added former Chargers first-round draft pick D.J. Fluker to the mix, they could still use a young prospect at offensive tackle who can start off as a depth player and, in some packages, a jumbo tight end. This way if either Fluker or Ereck Flowers don't turn their respective careers around, the Giants will have at least managed to spend a season grooming a potential replacement.

THE PICKS

BEST FIT:

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida. Despite having glaring needs on offense, the Giants will probably look to add pieces to their defense. One such area where the defense, although showing some improvement, could get even better is in covering running backs and tight ends. Davis, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, could be that guy who can help contribute to the run defense with his instincts and tackling ability. Davis has 201 total tackles over his four-year career, 20 tackles for a loss. Lest anyone think he's a one-trick pony, Davis can also bring the heat on the blitz. Davis generated 22 pass-rush pressures on 49 pass rushes in 2015, his last full season.

Rob Rang: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech. The Giants are ready to win now, but the allure of landing an exciting building block for the future might be too great to pass on a talent like Mahomes. There is obviously interest by the Giants so this possible pairing can't be ruled out.

Dane Brugler: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State. The Giants are missing a thumper at linebacker, something McMillan would help address.

Jim Miller: Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah.

Frank Cooney, IMO: Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah. Going with Miller on this one. As an ex quarterback, Miller may be partial toward big, tough, athletic linemen, although this one is far from a finished product.

YOUR TURN

Frank Cooney, founder and publisher of The Sports Xchange and NFLDraftScout.com, is in his sixth decade covering football and 25th year on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.