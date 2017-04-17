Home / Sports News / NFL

Texans coach Bill O'Brien loves quarterback in 2017 NFL Draft

By Alex Butler   |   April 17, 2017 at 12:13 PM

April 17 (UPI) -- It could be goodbye Brock Osweiler and hello Patrick Mahomes for the Houston Texans if coach Bill O'Brien has his way.

O'Brien told USA Today that he "absolutely loves" the former Texas Tech gunslinger.

The Texans were AFC South champions last season and hold the No. 25 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes is slotted as high as No. 13 in the draft, according to NFL.com analysts. He has been compared to everyone from Jay Cutler and Johnny Manziel to Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger.

Osweiler and Tom Savage completed 59.5 percent of their passes for 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2016. Savage and backup Brandon Weeden currently top the Texans' depth chart.

NFL Network reported on April 4 that the Texans would "likely" draft a rookie quarterback if the franchise didn't land retired gunslinger Tony Romo.

Romo opted to take a broadcasting gig at CBS, leaving the cupboard bare for O'Brien in his quest for three consecutive division titles.

Mahomes and Clemson star Deshaun Watson each visited the Texans this week. The latest 2017 UPI NFL mock draft has the Texans taking the former Red Raiders stud after Mitchell Trubisky and Watson are off the board.

