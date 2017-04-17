Indianapolis Colts TE Erik Swoope, WR Quan Bray sign free agent tenders

The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Erik Swoope and wide receiver/returner Quan Bray to their exclusive rights free agent tenders on Monday.

Swoope, 24, appeared in 17 career games (four starts) and compiled 15 receptions for 297 yards (19.8 average) and one touchdown. He also registered six special teams tackles.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound Swoope originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May 2014 after playing collegiate basketball at Miami (Fla.).

In 2016, Swoope saw action in all 16 games (four starts) for the first time in his career and caught 15 passes for 297 yards (19.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He also tallied six special teams tackles.

Bray, 23, played in 15 career games and totaled three receptions for 36 yards, one carry for seven yards, 28 punt returns for 224 yards (8.0 avg.) and 30 kickoff returns for 801 yards (26.7 avg.).

The 5-10, 186-pound Bray originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May 2015 out of Auburn.

In 2016, Bray played in six games and caught three passes for 36 yards with one carry for seven yards. He had seven punt returns for 58 yards (8.5 avg.) and nine kickoff returns for 231 yards (25.7 avg.).