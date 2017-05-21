Gabrielle Union obliterates Twitter troll regarding 107-year-old Dwyane Wade

May 21 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade doesn't even have to leave his house to find his biggest fan. On Friday, his wife Gabrielle Union proved that point.

Union was watching the Cleveland Cavaliers dismantle the Boston Celtics 130-86 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals when she took to Twitter.

"So are we still debating whether to rest players during the regular season?" Union asked her followers.

The tweet was a reference to LeBron James and the Cavaliers' other stars who sat out several road games during the regular season to save their bodies for the postseason. Many supporters responded positively to her tweet, but some detractors mentioned Union's husband in the responses. NBA teams resting their star players was a pressing topic from fans and fellow NBA players alike during the regular season. Fans were upset about paying high prices to attend the games and being robbed of the chance to see the best players in the league, while players preached that winning a championship was their goal.

"Who said I was talkin about my man? My dude is sitting on 3 championships & is 107 yrs old still averaging 19 a game tho. He cool," Union responded to one critic.

She also issued retorts to several other critics.

"Players don't make the decision to sit (rest) the coaches/organization do. So if you're upset direct the anger in the right/fair direction," Union said.

"I'm saying w/out rest high minute players can simply run outta gas & or be more prone to injury in the post season," she tweeted.

Union and Wade were married in 2014. The duo have three sons named Xavier, Zaire and Zion. Union, 44, currently stars on the show Being Mary Jane. Wade, 34, averaged 18.3 points 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his first season for the Chicago Bulls. The 14-year NBA veteran is a 12-time All-Star.

Wade's Bulls (41-41) slipped into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, but lost its opening round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs to the Celtics 4-2.