Bulls' Jimmy Butler on Celtics' Marcus Smart: 'He's not about that life'

By Alex Butler   |   April 24, 2017 at 11:27 AM

April 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler has had enough of Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, and he said as much after Sunday's loss at the United Center.

Following the 104-95 Game 4 setback, Butler went to his postgame press conference to express his feelings about Smart.

The duo got into a brief shoving match and exchanged words in the second quarter. The minor altercation resulted in technical fouls for both players.

"As far as the Marcus Smart situation goes, he's a great actor, acting tough," Butler told reporters. "It's what he does. But I don't think he's about that. I'm the wrong guy, to get in my face. No. So, he needs to take it somewhere else, because I'm not the one for that."

"Last time, too. We're not going to sit here and get in each other's faces like that. Like I said, he's not about that life, so...calm it down."

Smart is earning a reputation for getting a bit too charged up on the court. On Wednesday he was fined $25,000 after flipping off his home crowd at TD Garden.

Butler and Celtics star Isaiah Thomas each poured in a game-high 33 points Sunday. Butler also recorded a game-high nine assists and five rebounds, while making an astounding 19 free throws.

Smart logged just five points in 33 minutes. He also had eight rebounds and six assists.

The Celtics host the Bulls again on Wednesday in Game 5 at TD Garden. The first round Eastern Conference playoff series is tied 2-2. The winner of the series battles the Washington Wizards or Atlanta Hawks in the second round. Washington currently leads that series 2-1.

