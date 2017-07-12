MLB: Houston Astros relish role of winners after years of struggle

MIAMI -- The Houston Astros, who suffered through three consecutive 100-plus-loss seasons earlier this decade, are now the best team in the American League and are on a potential World Series collision course with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's a stunning turnaround for the Astros (60-29), who have never won a World Series. They were swept by the Chicago White Sox during their only trip there in 2005.

Houston lost 111 games as recently as 2013, but it began to turn things around in 2015 with 86 wins and 84 the following year.

The Astros closed this season's first half with a rousing 19-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, giving Houston a 16 1/2-game lead in the AL West. That rout against Toronto was indicative of an Astros offense that leads the majors in just about every category -- runs, homers, doubles, batting average, on-base and slugging.

Just how far the Astros have come was best exemplified by Tuesday's All-Star starting lineup. Three of the first five hitters in the batting order represented the Astros: second baseman and five-time All-Star Jose Altuve, center fielder George Springer and shortstop Carlos Correa.

Talk about strength up the middle.

"That shows what (the Astros) been able to do the first half of the season," said Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills, who was filling in for his ailing manager, Terry Francona, at the All-Star Game.

"To have those guys toward the top of your lineup is nice. Their ability to get on base and hit home runs is huge."

Somehow, those words seem like an understatement in regard to the Astros, who are run in the front office by general manager Jeff Luhnow and on the field by manager A.J. Hinch.

Luhnow and his staff have compiled a war chest of minor league prospects. This past winter, Luhnow made the next-step move of acquiring veteran players to add leadership, and all four of the hitters acquired are solid starters.

Three of the hitters arrived as free agents: designated hitter Carlos Beltran, 40; right fielder Josh Reddick, 30; and left fielder Norichika Aoki, 35. In addition, the Astros traded for catcher Brian McCann, 33, who has 10 homers and is on pace for his 10th consecutive 20-homer season.

Houston's first baseman is Cuban defector Yuli Gurriel, who is 33 but is in his first full season in the majors.

The rest of Houston's starters are under age 28: Altuve, Correa, Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman.

Altuve, 27, has already won two batting titles and is off to a great start this year, hitting a league-best .347 with 25 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 18 steals and a .968 OPS. He has at least three hits in five straight games, the first major-leaguer since George Brett in 1976 to accomplish that feat.

Springer, 27, is hitting .310 with 21 doubles, 27 homers and a .993 OPS.

And Correa, who is only 22, has perhaps the most upside of anyone on the Astros. He is hitting .325 with 18 doubles, 20 homers and a .979 OPS.

"Those three play probably the biggest part of who we are," Astros ace and 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel said of Altuve, Springer and Correa.

"They are competitive with each other. Correa wants to be the best. But Altuve is the best right now, and closing in is Springer. It's a healthy competition, and it's a joy to watch. When my career is over, I can say I played with Springer, Altuve and Correa."

Houston's bench is also strong, led by infielder Marwin Gonzalez (16 homers, .967 OPS); outfielder Jake Marisnick (10 homers, .824 OPS) and catcher Evan Gattis (eight homers, .832 OPS).

The Astros' pitching -- fifth in the majors with a 3.93 ERA -- is not quite as spectacular as the offense. But the team had three All-Star hurlers on Tuesday's AL roster: Keuchel (who is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA but is out due to a pinched nerve), Lance McCullers (7-2, 3.05 ERA) and Chris Devenski (6-3, 2.73 ERA).

"It's special," Springer said of Houston's All-Star representation. "It's humbling, surreal. These guys are the best of the best.

"To be in the same clubhouse with Chris Sale and Robinson Cano and guys like that ... it's crazy. This is what I dreamed about as a kid."

If things go as they have been lately for the Astros, other young All-Stars will be pinching themselves about playing on the same team with Altuve, Correa and Springer, who all rank among the top five in the American League in OPS.

"This is my favorite All-Star Game because so many of my teammates are here," Altuve said on Monday. "And they've earned it."

The playoffs are a virtual lock for Houston. But merely making the postseason won't be enough for the Astros this year. "World Series or bust" is the sentiment that would best describe their mood as they begin their second half.

There's a strong chance the Astros will at least seriously consider trading minor league prospects in exchange for more pitching. That could help put the Astros over the top.

"It's been an incredible season so far," Correa said. "But a lot can happen in the next three months. We want to be consistent. We want to be the best."